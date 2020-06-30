Crystal Theatre's 'Mighty Moller' organ on the move

Crystal Theatre's ‘Mighty Moller’ theatre pipe organ is on the move. In 1991, the Crystal Theatre's Restoration Committee rescued it from Green Bay.

Now, they have sold the organ to a new owner.

"In our home, we have a room in the garage. We’re going to put it and set it up there. It's probably going to take a few years. I have a person I know that is going to help with the restoration of it,” said Mike Vincent, the new organ owner who is from Wisconsin.

A crew has been working for four days to pack it up.

The organ has 1620 pipes. The pipes range in size from that of a thin pencil to 16 feet long and weighing hundreds of pounds. A large chamber was constructed across the back of the stage, that will now be used in a different way.

For more information on the organ click here.

