Crystal Theatre's 'Mighty Moller' organ to retire after 30 years

A well-known organ at the Crystal Theatre, in Crystal Falls, the ‘Mighty Moller’ is retiring after 30 years.

The organ is deteriorating and it would cost almost $200,000 just to make it ‘playable.’

The Moller was not the original organ to the theater, but has been a staple in the community. The theater’s board of directors said it no longer can justify the expense for repair and maintenance.

"We're sorry to see it go, but there's nothing else we can do. We are just hoping that somebody would love to have this organ, come in and get it, and then we will think about having another organ someday,” said a Crystal Theatre volunteer, Charlie Sandstorm.

The board is looking for someone to buy the organ, if not they will take apart and sell pieces of it.

