'Crusher' organizers changing event a bit this year

The Crusher, a challenging self-supported adventure through tough trails in Upper Michigan, is adapting its event.

The organizers are hesitant to call the event virtual, as the challenge pits riders against themselves and nature. But riders will have from July 1 to October 1 to complete one of a few different challenges on trails in Marquette County.

The event highlights the exceptional trails in the Upper Peninsula.

"Really the biggest thing we've done is tell the world about the course, trying to tell the world about the unique landscape of the Upper Peninsula and really just highlighting that and trying to invite people to come up here and have a life experience with us," said Race Director Todd Poquette.

There's more information on the sign-up and how the challenge works here.

