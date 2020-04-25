The owners of two local restaurants are doing their part to help residents of Upper Michigan and now you can too.

Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Crowns for a Cause will sell 100% up-cycled masks sewn from Crown Royal bags.

For $30, you'll get a stylish reversable mask made from the unmistakable Crown Royal bag.

Up to $25 of each sale will be used to purchase food from local farmers affected by the loss revenue generated by farmers markets.

The owners of DIGS Gastropub in Marquette and the Chuck Wagon in Florence, Wisconsin will then prepare farm fresh, locally sourced meals and donate them to frontline workers across Upper Michigan, according to Patrick Digneit, Co-Owner of DIGS.

“We'll prep the food at both places and that will go directly to feed all the front line workers and not just hospitals. We're going to go to the gas stations, the banks, all those people that sometimes don't get thought of as the important people,” Digneit declared.

So buy using Crowns for a Cause, you’re protecting yourself and others from COVID-19, patronizing local farmers and helping to feed as many essential workers as possible.

Farmers already operate with a thin fiscal margin, Digneit says.

"Them coming in once a week for the farmers market is where they make their money for the year. So right now they're probably on that last of the savings because they’re normally able to start back up and they haven't been able to do that. So we figured we'd get some fresh local stuff and double down on the fund raiser,” Digneit announced.

Sale starts Sunday at 7 p.m. while supplies last.

Visit the DIGS website or stop by the Chuck Wagon to get your Crown for a Cause mask. You can also make a monetary donation to help the farmers and feed the frontline workers.

You can also message DIGS on Facebook if you'd like to donate your Crown Royal bags.