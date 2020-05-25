Crossroads 372 Boy Scout Troop makes signs for Negaunee Memorial Day service

The Crossroads 372 Boy Scout Troop today found a unique way to participate in the Negaunee Memorial Day ceremony.

The troop would traditionally take part in the ceremony, but were left out of this year's shorter program due to concerns over the coronavirus. In an effort to still be involved, members of the group made signs, displayed at the Negaunee cemetery.

The boy scouts hope their messages of thanks and remembrance will help add to the ceremony.

“During this COVID-19 crisis, not many people are able to gather here for the ceremony. This is kind of like being here for them, that way they do know that there’s actual participation from the community,” said Jack Stanaway, Member of Crossroads 372 Boy Scout Troop.

The Boy Scout Troop coordinated the sign making during its weekly meetings using video conferencing.