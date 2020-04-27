Crivitz man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Stephenson, Wisconsin

Marinette County is reporting its first traffic fatality of 2020.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a one-vehicle crash on County Highway W, near Senator Lake Road in the Town of Stephenson at 12:05 p.m. Sunday, April 26.

The sheriff's office said the pick-up truck went off the road and into some trees. The driver, 66-year-old Terrance "Terry" Engle, of rural Crivitz, was ejected and severely injured.

Engle was transported to and airlifted from the Crivitz Airport to a Green Bay hospital.

The Marinette County medical examiner was notified Sunday evening that Engle had died as a result of his injuries.

Alcohol and not wearing a seat belt are believed to be factors in the crash and sustained injuries, but the crash remains under investigation.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Eagle Three Medical Flight, Twin Bridge Rescue, Aurora Bay Area Hospital paramedics, and the Town of Stephenson Fire Department.

Sheriff Jerry Suave said this is the first Marinette County traffic fatality for 2020.