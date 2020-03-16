Critical need for blood donations at UP Regional Blood Center

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has had a number of blood drives cancelled recently due to coronavirus but the need for blood has gone up. The Blood Center is seeing critical need of all blood types. While you might not see the blood mobile out at events, their location on college avenue is open and walk-ins are welcome.

"The donations have gone down so much that we're in a severe critical need for blood right now for all types so it's very important to get out and donate wherever you can with the U.P. Regional Blood Center," said Blood Collection Coordinator, Racel Heath.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center serves 13 hospitals across the Upper Peninsula.

