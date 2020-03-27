Creating a sense of community one rainbow at a time

Residents of Delta and Schoolcraft Counties are finding a way to stay connected during this current time apart.

As people leave home on a walk or to purchase needed supplies, they can check out the artwork around town.

The “Delta County’s Social Distancing Kindness” Facebook page is encouraging families to create rainbows and display them in the front of their house.

As people leave home on a walk or to purchase needed supplies, they can check out the artwork around town. The goal is that the rainbows can provide a cheerful message to other community members.

“Small gestures can be really meaningful, in the way that we can stay connected and be positive. This is just a way to share that sense of community again. When we are all ordered to stay at home, we can still do positive things,” said Cheryl Demers, Resident of Schoolcraft County.

The group was started less than a week ago, and already has more than two thousand members. The rainbows can be found throughout Delta and Schoolcraft Counties. Organizers invite people all across the Upper Peninsula to get involved.