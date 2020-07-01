"Crazy Days" sidewalk sale returns to Downtown Ishpeming July 3

The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is bringing back an outdoor event this year.

The Crazy Days sidewalk sale is returning to downtown Ishpeming this Friday, July 3. For the event, Main Street will be closed off from Division to Pearl Street. Stores throughout the downtown will be set up on the street, making it easier to help keep social distancing between shoppers.

For the past several years, Ishpeming has held the “Festival of Treasures” on this date. With that event being cancelled, the hope is this scaled back event can help keep customers safe.

“Bringing the sidewalk sales back, it’s a way that we can provide outdoor experience for people in a safe manner. We’re encouraging social distancing, we ask people to bring a mask, not necessarily to wear all the time, but there may be situations that you need to wear it in,” said Bob Hendrickson, Executive Director of the GINCC.

The event takes place from noon - 6 p.m. on Friday, July 3, in downtown Ishpeming.