Couples postponing weddings due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many couples have had to postpone their upcoming weddings.

TV6’s Tyler Markle and his fiancee, Alexzandra Sales, were supposed to have their ceremony in July, but instead they are choosing to postpone it by one year.

"We have a lot of older family who'd be traveling from further away. I have family down in Texas, she has family downstate, where they're not going to see peak [coronavirus cases] I think the governor was saying, until the middle or end of May. A quick turn around like that when we can't really do a lot of the planning stuff now since all those businesses are closed, it only made sense to really postpone,” Markle said.

In addition to letting friends and family know the change of plans, the couple has also had to get in touch to let their vendors know.

"So far so good, everyone's been really accommodating when I email them, letting them know that we would prefer to switch our date. They've all been really nice about it, and we haven't had any problems with them and they've been more than happy to help us,” Sales said.

Daniele Miljour, owner of Daniele Carol Photography, says she has seen some early summer weddings pushed back.

"I feel like our August weddings, August/September/October, are kind of playing that waiting game right now,” Miljour said.

Miljour adds when clients push dates back, no money is really lost, it's just shifted around.

"It's our job as professionals to be super accommodating for our clients, and we've already taken those deposits,” Miljour said.

As for Markle and Sales, they add that they're a little upset about having to push their ceremony back, but that it’s the right decision.

"The health of the people that you love is more important than you know, a ceremony,” Markle said.

