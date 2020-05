The Marquette County Road Commission will be closing County Road BAA (Green Bay Street) at the bridge over the Chocolay

River in Chocolay Township.

The closure begins Monday, May 18, 2020, so the road commission can replace the bridge.

The road will be closed there until October 15, 2020.

Traffic must use the detour route as signed.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.