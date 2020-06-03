Country music star Josh Turner to headline 2020 UP State Fair Grandstand Entertainment

The U.P. State Fair announces its 2020 Grandstand Entertainment lineup, including its headline act taking the stage Friday evening, country music star Josh Turner.

Turner will perform Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m.

First to take the stage Tuesday, August 18 is Escanaba native Helen Debaker-Vorce at 8 p.m.

Eighties tribute band Hairball performs Wednesday, August 19 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 20, two tribute bands takes the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Heart and Heartbreaker performs music from Heart, Cher, Queen, and Pat Benatar. Crazy Babies: Ozzy Rebourne is an Ozzy Osbourne tribute band.

Saturday, August 22, 2000's modern rock band Buckcherry performs at 8 p.m.

The Northeast Ohio Dukes Stunt Show takes over the Grandstand Sunday, August 23 at 2 p.m. along with UPIR Racing.

Grandstand entertainment at the U.P. State Fair is free with paid admission. A limited number of Gold Circle tickets for up close seating are available.

The fair is currently scheduled to go on as planned August 17-23.

Both the U.P. State Fair Authority and the Delta County Chamber of Commerce are working alongside local, state, and federal authorities and fair partners to ensure that a safe and healthy plan is in place for the event.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce says once the established health and safety plan is in place, all involved groups will have to agree to requirements and restrictions.

If the fair is approved to move forward, those in attendance may see some of these changes reflected in the fair experience, such as more handwashing stations, vendors adhering to personal protective equipment standards, and social distancing requirements.

For more information about this year's U.P. State Fair, click here.

Stay up to date with the U.P. State Fair on its Facebook page here.