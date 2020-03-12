Coronavirus cancellations throughout Upper Michigan

The following is a list of cancellations or postponements of events due to growing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program sponsored by the Northern Michigan Univeristy College of Business normally held Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. in Jamrich Hall 2315 is canceled until further notice. Digital assistance is available by calling Dr. Trent Batchelor at 906-227-2707. This program is a community service for NMU and Marquette community members who need assistance with their 2019 income taxes.

Thursday, March 12

The Finnish American Heritage Center’s Nordic Film Series for Thursday is canceled.

Friday, March 13

Michigan Tech's Get WISE (Women in Science and Engineering) event at Hancock High School has been postponed. No make-up date has been determined.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Natural Resources Department Tribal Water Day that was to be held at the Ojibwa Casino Bingo Hall has been canceled. Most presenters are not traveling due to coronavirus concerns.

Saturday, March 14

The Upper Peninsula Children's Museum Just Dance Off has been postponed until early summer.

Sunday, March 15

Westerly Winds Big Band’s Swing Dance at Ore Dock Brewing Company on Sunday is canceled.

The St. Urho dance and program that was set to be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Club in Ishpeming has been canceled.

Monday, March 16

The Economic Club of Marquette County dinner for March 16 has been postponed until further notice. If you have made a reservation for a guest, please email Karen at kdubow@chartermi.net. If you have questions or concerns, please call 906-315-2155 and leave a message. Your call will be returned.

Later event postponements and cancellations

UP Health System - Marquette will be rescheduling their Hope Starts Here Challenge. The event was scheduled for May 9, but will be pushed back to sometime during late summer or early fall.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

If you have cancellations to add to the running list, please email them to apietila@wluctv6.com.