Copper Country brings community together for family fun

On Saturday, the Copper Country Great Start Parent Collaborative found a creative way to engage families at local parks through a Book Hunt and Story Walk.

At various parks throughout the Copper Country, families went around the grass to find hidden books to take home and enjoy.

The group asked for children to only take one to make sure each person received an opportunity to take one.

"We usually do couple family engagement activities a year,” explained Allyssa Lutz, the Story Walk Event Organizer. “But with COVID-19, we aren't allowed to be indoors, so we decided why not bring it outside. It's summer, enjoy the great outdoors and do something fun for kids to look forward to."

This Fall, the parent collaborative says they hope to engage with each other closer if restrictions allow.