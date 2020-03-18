Copper Country Salvation Army suspends some services in precautionary coronavirus measures

The Copper Country Salvation Army has updated the services they provide in response to the coronavirus situation

In taking precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 the Salvation Army in Hancock has suspended their Sunday worship services until further notice. The organization has also canceled their day care services indefinitely.

Salvation Army is keeping their food pantry open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday under reduced hours.

"We're taking things day by day, just like everybody else, in terms of what we can provide and those kinds of things. Everything except our social services has been suspended, so anything during the week, or groups that meet here, we have to suspend that," said Brenda De Lacy, Envoy of the Copper Country Salvation Army.

The new food pantry hours run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Salvation Army are pre-bagging items to ensure limited potential exposure.

