Copper Country ISD and 31 Backpacks team up to keep students fed

31 Backpacks is helping keep students in need stocked with food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today schools from throughout the Copper Country ISD were stocking up on food for their students at the Western U.P. Food Bank. 31 backpacks footed the bill for the school’s food pickup.

During the school closures, schools within the ISD have been helping feed nearly 1900 students experiencing financial difficulties.

"We are finding more and more families are taking advantage of the schools food programs, in fact its growing much faster than we anticipated. We are very appreciative of programs like 31 Backpacks being able to donate so much food for our local schools," said George Stockero, Superintendent of the Copper Country ISD.

The Copper Country ISD is planning to keep its food programs running through the month of June.

