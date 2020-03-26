Copper Country Mental Health offering outpatient services by phone

Copper Country Mental Health has closed its offices to the general public and is now offering its outpatient services remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Mainly by phone, and those would include therapy, psychiatric services, case management, and we also are continuing to provide crisis services," said Cari Raboin, Executive Director of Copper Country Mental Health.

For people dealing with mental health issues, quarantining and self-isolating can potentially cause further issues.

"Some of the common reactions that the national alliance on mental illness, has talked about being aware of an increase in anxiety, obsessions especially obsessions with cleaning and health, loneliness, and that some people may be at a higher risk of experiencing traumatic stress," said Leslie Griffith, Outpatient Program Director for Copper Country Mental Health.

However there are ways you can help deter potential impacts to your mental health.

"A suggestion is to stay connected. Reaching out to people through various mediums like phones, skype, zoom, facetime, e-mail, or texts. Keeping communicating with people can help reduce the feeling of isolation," added Griffith.

Copper Country Mental Health feels it's important to keep these services open during this outbreak.

"Services that we provide in many cases are essential health services. Sometimes medications are involved, other times mental health and emotional supports can help with essential daily living skills," said Raboin.

