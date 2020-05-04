Contrast Coffee serving hot brews again, no food for time being

After taking some additional steps to ensure safety, Contrast Coffee is back up and running.

All locations opened up this past Wednesday, but at this time they're only serving coffee.

Customers will now see markings on the floor for social distancing as well as masks on employees.

"It was heart-wrenching at the beginning. We've got over 40 employees and when you're laying off that many people temporarily it's gut-wrenching so to have our staff back in, they're super excited and pumped to be back in. Our guests have just been overwhelmingly excited. We can breath a little bit again here," said Owner and Head Roaster, Adam Holroyd.

All Contrast Coffee locations are open for take-out only and for now, trimmed back the menu to just drink items.

The Marquette, Ironwood and Iron Mountain stores are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

