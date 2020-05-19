Construction on M-203 to begin May 26

Michigan's Department of Transportation is getting ready for road work just outside of Hancock.

Starting Tuesday, May 26th, construction begins on nearly 10 miles of M-203, north of Anthony Road in Hancock and going past McClain State Park. The construction being done includes re-surfacing the roads, working on the guardrails, and updating pavement markers. The project will cost an estimated 1.5 million dollars.

"The work is going to require single lane closures so just in the areas the crews are working we will have traffic regulators flag people out and alternating the traffic," said Dan Weingarten, Communications Representative for MDOT in the Upper Peninsula.

MDOT is expecting to keep traffic delays down to around 10 minutes and is expecting to finish the project around the middle of July.

