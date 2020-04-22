Construction begins on long awaited Lakeshore Boulevard project in Marquette

Construction is now underway on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette, where workers are moving the often closed road.

Lakeshore Boulevard from Fair Avenue to Wright Street will be closed, likely for the next year and a half until the project is complete. Traffic to Presque Isle will be re-routed, and that's not just for motorized vehicles.

"I'd love to keep the bike path open for the summer, but I don't think that's going to be possible,” said Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli. “We're looking at redirecting that kind of foot traffic to the west where we have railroad that goes between the Cliffs-Dow property and those apartments can be used as an alternative hiking, walking, biking trail."

The goal of the $12.26 million project is to raise Lakeshore Boulevard, from Pine Street to just north of Hawley Street up, and move it 300 feet inland. This project has been on the city's to do list for two decades.

"Because of the shoreline erosion, because of the road damage that we're constantly dealing with to keep the road open, the next obvious fix or move would be to move the road entirely, and that's why we're doing this," said Angeli.

In addition to the new roadway and a roundabout at the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and Wright Street, crews hope to begin work on parking lots and a bike path this summer.

"So we're hoping to shrink it down maybe just to two phases and over two seasons," said Angeli.

Depending on how quickly phase one is done, crews could start this summer the work of phase two, which includes armoring and fortifying the beach, as well as beautification work.

"Part of this whole thing is to stabilize that shoreline so that the beach and the shoreline doesn't continue to disappear,” said Angeli. “We have some coastal engineers looking at how to do that right now. So whatever we do, is going to be for the long term."

The project, handled by Smith Construction Company, is following social distancing guidelines to the best of their ability, and is not expecting delays due to the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ executive order.

