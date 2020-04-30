Connect Marquette connecting online

Connect Marquette has had to adapt their meetings due to the coronavirus outbreak they've moved things online. The group has regular video events using Facebook Live called Today I Learned where members share new things they've learned while staying home per the Governor's order. They also still have their First Fridays meetings only now it's done through Zoom instead of at a local business.

"It's interesting because the more we do these things the more we realize that there might still, even when we allowed out, there might still be a need for these types of interactions if your're not a type of person who likes to go out," said President of Connect Marquette, Shannon Whitehouse.

Connect Marquette started in 2010 under the name Forty Below. They are actively seeking new members.

