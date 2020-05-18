Concerns arise for some over lack of people wearing face masks in public

If you go out shopping, you may see many people who aren't wearing a mask.

Marquette resident Michael Quayle thinks that needs to change. The retired Marquette County Undersheriff says what he saw during his most recent shopping trip was unacceptable.

"The further I got into the store, all of a sudden I started looking around and I started seeing more people without masks. It was more and more and more, and it got to the point I told my wife, I said 'it almost looks to me, just shooting from the hip here, like there's almost as many people not wearing masks as there are wearing masks,'” Quayle said.

In Michigan, there are no penalties for people who don't wear a mask, but businesses can refuse service to people who refuse to follow the requirement.

The rule has raised tensions across the state and the nation, but Quayle says enforcement needs to happen to protect vulnerable populations.

"I think this has been publicized plenty enough, and that people would realize that if they didn't have their mask, they were going to get turned away,” Quayle added.

TV6 & FOX UP asked Walmart corporate why it isn't enforcing the face covering order in its Michigan stores.

A company spokesperson said in a statement to TV6 & FOX UP, "We strongly encourage our customers to be mindful of one another's safety during the COVID-19 pandemic and adhere to Gov. Whitmer's executive action related to the use of protective face coverings."

Walmart is requiring its associates to wear masks while at work.

Gov. Whitmer's face mask order came after evidence showed people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus, and that droplets produced when breathing, speaking, or singing may spread COVID-19 from person to person.

TV6 & FOX UP reached out to the Attorney General's office about the use of masks in Michigan businesses.

Last week, a spokesperson for the office said, "Stores are not required to enforce and customers are free to shop at other locations that are still following the use of face coverings if they disagree with a store’s policy."