Community food stand invites individuals to "Take what you need, leave what you can"

In Negaunee, two local business owners have started a community food stand for people to give and receive the help they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorrie Hayes owns the screened image in Marquette. She wanted to find a way to help those in the community, and came up with the idea for a food stand. However, she didn’t know where she could reach the most people. That’s when she called Scott Soeltner, owner of Smarty’s Saloon in Negaunee, and told him about the idea. He was excited to get involved.

During the day, Hayes sets up the table outside of Smarty’s Saloon on Iron Street in Negaunee. Anyone can stop by to take what they need, or leave what they can to support others.

“I see the table as a catalyst. If you give people the opportunity to do good and be special, they will do that, especially the people of Negaunee,” said Lorrie Hayes, Owner of Screened Image and Singer in the Flat Broke Blues Band.

When weather permits, the community food table is available from noon-6 p.m.