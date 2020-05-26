Community continues to support OSF Hospital

When coronavirus began to break out in Michigan, OSF St. Francis reacted quickly.

“Initially, the health care ministry implemented the pandemic response and began following the CDC and Michigan Department of Public Health guidelines,” said Jean Arvan, OSF Dt. Francis Director of Philanthropy.

The hospital postponed non-essential surgeries and canceled physician office visits. This made more room for COVID-19 patients.

“But also led to a significant decrease in revenue,” said Arvan.

That’s when the community stepped in.

“Erica and Joe Skellenger, owners of Joe’s One Stop in Rock for instance, contacted us and they wanted to celebrate nurse’s week,” said Arvan.

Businesses and community members came together to support the hospital. An anonymous donor who helped donate sandwiches, chips, and sides said:

“It is good to know the younger folks asked to participate. I am a Vietnam vet. When I was in Vietnam my platoon received cookies, cards and other care package items from a high school in Alameda, CA. I still remember that to this day. Hope that feeling will be felt by the OSF staff.”

Even Dominos got involved.

“We’re independent business owners or we’re customers to other places but we’re all here together. You know you’re seeing as you drive by ‘Yooper Strong’ and that’s good. The U.P. is amazing. We all love the U.P,” said Adam Lambert, CEO and President of CDA Pizza.

If you would like to support OSF Hospital, you can send a check to the OSF HealthCare Foundation.

“We just want to thank them for being part of our OSF family, for working along side us to make this world a better and safer, healthier place,” said Arvan.