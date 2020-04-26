Community comes together to celebrate Rapid River woman's 90th birthday

On Sunday, the Rapid River community came together to help lifelong resident, Milly Stenlund, celebrate her 90th birthday.

Surrounded by friends and neighbors, Milly looked on in awe as her very own birthday parade drove by her house.

"It's wonderful that people care. We can still enjoy it during this coronavirus and all,” Milly said.

In addition to the birthday parade, Milly's closest friends came out to celebrate the big day.

"I've known Milly now for about 25 years and every year, we try to get together and celebrate each other's birthday,” said Milly’s friend, Ruthie Grobe.

It was also Milly's friend, Ann Thomas's birthday Sunday. Even though the celebration is a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas says all that really matters is that they are together today.

"It's alright like this, too. We're close enough together to where we can hear each other, so that's nice,” Thomas said.

As for Milly, she says this is a birthday she won't forget and that she is so thankful for the birthday wishes from the entire community.

"I've lived here all my life, so it's wonderful. I am so happy with all my friends, and I'm so happy with my whole life here,” Milly said.

