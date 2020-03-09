Community celebration planned for Finlandia women's basketball team

Everyone is invited to celebrate the success of the Finlandia Lions women's basketball team Tuesday evening.

The Finlandia University women's basketball team celebrates its ACAA championship on March 1, 2020. (Finlandia University Athletics photo)

A pep rally will be held Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. in the Paavo Nurmi Gym to celebrate the team's American Collegiate Athletic Association tournament championship. There will be cake, glow sticks and noisemakers.

The Lions (16-11) beat UC Santa Cruz (14-12) 60-50 in the ACAA Championship on March 1. This is the first conference championship in school history and extended the school record winning streak to 11 games.

Head coach Mariah Dunham and sophomores Katie Lundeen and Carsyn Osterman earned ACAA honors.

Watch the video above from the TV6 Morning News to learn more about the team's season and the pep rally.