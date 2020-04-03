Community Response Fund started by Mackinac Straits Health Foundation

Mackinac Straits Health (MSH) Foundation is coordinating a collaborative effort to accept community donations of much needed items for Mackinac Straits Hospital. This request includes personal protection equipment for staff, such as N-95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer. Homemade personal masks are also being accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at the St. Ignace United Methodist Church, 615 U.S. Highway 2 West, weekdays during business hours, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There are signs posted at the handicap entryway on the backside of the church. Items can also be dropped off at the Mackinac Island Medical Center.

Please note, due to visitor restrictions, items should NOT be dropped off at the hospital.

Those making masks at home to donate should use a pattern provided by a healthcare group. Many of these patterns can be found online at no charge. All other suggested items that are listed should be store bought and unopened. Thank you.

The MSH Foundation is proud to help support local healthcare workers and patients during this concerning time. Everyone is encouraged to stay safe and follow the guidelines of social distancing.

For the latest information on COVID-19, make sure you are utilizing trusted sources such as the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services website at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus, or, by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 800-535-6136.

The Mackinac Straits Health System (MSHS) serves the Straits of Mackinac region with local access to high quality health care. MSHS is based at their St. Ignace Campus that includes a 15-bed Critical Access Hospital which houses a Rural Health Clinic, Oncology Clinic, Outpatient Surgical Center, Tribal Health Clinic, Straits Area Pharmacy, Emergency Room, Walk-in Clinic and 48-bed long-term care facility (Evergreen Living Center). Other locations include Bois Blanc Island Medical Center, Mackinaw City Medical Clinic, Mackinaw City Specialty Clinic, Mackinac Island Medical Center, and the Rivertown Medical Clinic in Cheboygan. For more information on these locations and the services available, visit www.mackinacstraitshealth.org. MSHS is affiliated with the Munson Healthcare System and is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

