Community Action Alger Marquette head start accepting applications

Community Action Alger Marquette is reminding parents to apply for early childhood education.

Enrollment is currently open for the Fall 2020 school year. CAAM offers three different programs. Early head start is for mothers and children up to three years old. Head start is for three and four year olds, and the Great Start Readiness program is for only four year olds.

With uncertainty in the current school schedule, the staff believes having a plan for the next school year is even more beneficial.

“It’s very important that they do the whole process of applying, so that they can have an idea of what’s going to happen come fall, so nobody is scrambling at the beginning of the school year trying to figure out childcare, bus schedules and all that other stuff,” said Jenna Luoma, Head Start Family Advocate, Community Action Alger Marquette.

CAAM has no certain start date as of today, but classes are planned to begin in September. While the office is temporarily closed, it is currently offering virtual enrollment.

Interested parents can call (906) 250-8182 or leave a message at the CAAM Office at (906) 228-6522.