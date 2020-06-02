Commissioners send open letter to Governor to receive clarity on an arising problem

Commissioners apart regions six and eight (the Upper Peninsula) of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's phase of reopening are sending an open letter to inform her of a problem they see arising in their communities.

The group says these issues are relating specifically to restaurant workers and their decision not to come to work due to fear of getting COVID-19.

A Munising City Commissioner says workers she's talked to are being led to believe they must return or they are considered quitting their job, without receiving anymore unemployment.

"Being a city commissioner, we have a responsibility to our own community members that when we see a problem we have to try to figure out how to resolve it,” said Vicki Ballas.

The commissioner hopes this letter will provide clarity on how city leaders should respond to benefit everyone involved.