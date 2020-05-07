Commercial and residential construction companies remaining optimistic in season ahead

After nearly seven weeks of no work, Cherry Creek Construction Owner Sam Holcomb says he's happy to be back doing what he loves.

"We're excited because in the UP we have a pretty short building season where it's warm and dry,” he said.

But Holcomb is afraid their late start could negatively impact their business.

"We are not only seeing delays to projects that are going on, but project start dates,” he explained.

This includes a lot of the company's summer work such as building new homes, additions and remodels since the company is catching up on 'winter work.'

Holcomb says they're also experiencing larger delays with supply chain, and problems with sub-contractors being behind schedule too.

"Plumbers and electricians are seeing delays in their work, and so it's backing up and creating headaches for I think a lot of builders and a lot of homeowners as well,” explained Holcomb.

Despite these challenges, Holcomb says he and others are thankful to be working unlike other businesses still shut down due to the virus.

"Everyone's excited to get back to work but also in a hurry,” said Sarah Schultz, the Executive Officer for the Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula. “This has pushed the construction industry back for months."

And while construction workers are getting situated, the Home Builders Association of the Upper peninsula says is doing their part in preparing workers with a COVID-19 response plan.

"It tells what they need to do on their job sites, what the supervisors need to look out for as far as symptoms, the health screening they need to go through in the morning and what PPE they need to use,” explained Schultz.

If anyone has any upcoming projects on deck, the HBA encourages people to call their office at 906-228-2312.