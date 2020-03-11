Cognitively impaired students 'Beyond 26' seeks funds to continue education

Beyond 26 continues to struggle financially to provide cognitively impaired adult students the opportunity to continue their education.

“Some people can’t afford it, you know. Like some of the students didn’t come back because he didn’t have enough money on him,” said long-time Beyond 26 student John Wirtanen. “So let’s try and hope this program goes forever.”

Students are required to pay $100 per semester, only a fraction of the cost of running the program.

“This should be a state-mandated program for these people,” said Beyond 26 teacher Kitty Kososki. “We spend money on a whole bunch of other things and this works. All you have to do is walk into that classroom and you can see that it works.”

Kososki is gracious of all the community support of the Ishpeming-Negaunee-NICE Alternative Education Program, however it’s still not enough for the program to stay viable.

“We’ve been going wherever and to whomever we can in order to fund the program because it has to be paid for by private funds,” said Kososki.

Beyond 26 is not recognized by the state because the students exceed the age of 26, the cap for special education provided through the state. Teachers and aides rely heavily on grants and community support to pay for individualized books, renting a classroom, staff and other expenses.

“It’s even more imperative that they have an opportunity to do this so they can serve the community better, do their work better, engage, feel self-esteem,” said registered nurse Sharon Dishnow. “All those things you get through an education.”

The Beyond 26 education aims to serve the students and community in and outside the classroom.

“I see the ads on the news, hire these people, but you have to give them the skills to be able to do well on that job,” said Kososki.

Beyond 26 teaches more than math, English, history and science. Current events, self-care and sustainable life skills are instilled in the students to improve all aspects of their lives.

“There are a lot of people with all abilities that can do anything,” said Amanda Sheridan, Beyond 26 student.

Learn more or donate to Beyond 26 by calling Ishpeming-Negaunee-NICE Community Schools at 906-475-4173.