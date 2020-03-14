Cognition Brewing celebrates five years serving Ishpeming

Craft beer lovers filled Cognition Brewing Saturday afternoon to celebrate the brewery's five year anniversary. According to owner Jay Clancey, the five year mark is of great significance in the world of craft brewing. He says that is the time frame that many breweries make it or break it.

Cognition celebrated making a mark on their community with a new beer launch, pizza, and live music. Clancey said one of his favorite things about owning a brewery is being a part of the Michigan craft beer industry.

“It's such a great community, it's unbelievable,” said Clancey. “The beers are so good, and for us to be a part of that, fit right in with them and gain the reputation that we have for making good beers, that means everything to us.”

Clancey added that the quality of Cognition's beer, and the support of the community is why the brewery has been successful.

