Cognition Brewery reopens with outdoor seating

Cognition Brewery in Ishpeming is now open with some changes due to the coronavirus. The popular brewery has moved things outside to help with social distancing and employee and customer safety.

A portion of the street near cognition has been blocked off and all seating is outside. Once you order your beer inside you follow arrows guiding you out. The owner is hopeful the new outdoor seating might encourage a good summer for cognition.

"We feel that this summer we're hoping, is actually going to be better than some other summers here, it actually is more space compared to the 50 percent rule, all the tables out here have proper spacing so we can actually fill these tables right up," said Owner of Cognition Brewery, Jay Clancey.

Masks are required for entry until you're seated and pets and children are not allowed.

