Coffee, Cars, and Carnival Cuisine to be held Friday and Saturday

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a carry-out carnival cuisine on the fair grounds. This is part of Cars, Coffee, and Carnival Cuisine.

Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., you can enjoy food from several U.P. based vendors. Saturday at 8 a.m., classic cars will be on display.

And of course, this will all be socially distanced.

“We’ll have cones suggesting where people should stand while they wait. They won’t be waiting in a straight line like a normal carnival midway. Those cones will be set six feet apart so that you can wait in line at a safe distance and then go up to the window to order,” said Sheila Krueger, Associate Director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

There is no charge for admission to the event.