Cloverland Electric temporarily closes Dafter Walk-Up Window as COVID-19 precaution

Beginning Monday, March 16 Cloverland Electric Cooperative will close its Dafter walk-up window to the public until Monday, April 6. Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cloverland has elected to take precautionary measures to safeguard its employees and continue its operations.

“As a critical infrastructure, the health and well-being of our employees is paramount to providing reliable service to our members,” said Mike Heise, Cloverland’s President and CEO. “Similar to other Michigan cooperatives, we are adapting operational practices to align with state of Michigan recommendations to prevent exposure for our employees and for the long-term benefit of our co-op.”

The co-op asks its members to take prudent precautions by utilizing other payment methods that do not require face-to-face contact. Seven bill payment options are available: postal mail, online (Cloverland.com), Pay-by-phone (1-844-843-6837), AutoPay, SmartHub, 35 authorized pay stations and the payment drop box in Dafter. These bill payment options are available to members free of convenience service fees. Members with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact member services at 1-800-562-4953.

Line crews will continue to work throughout our service territory and remain on-call to respond to any power outages or other emergencies.

During this time, Cloverland is equipping as many office-based employees as possible to perform their duties remotely and restricting travel outside its five-county service territory. These measures will limit contact with other people to maintain a healthy workforce for the long-term benefit of the cooperative.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It serves over 43,000 homes and businesses in Chippewa, Delta, Mackinac, Luce, and Schoolcraft counties.

