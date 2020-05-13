Cloth face coverings: An extra layer to slow the spread of COVID-19

The LMAS District Health Department (serving Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft counties) released some guidance on why the use of cloth face coverings in public places and spaces is important.

Read the entire release from the health department below.

"In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their stance on face coverings for the general public and recommended that everyone who is able to wear a mask do so when in situations where it might be difficult to maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and others, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The general public should not be using any medical grade face masks as those are in short supply for healthcare workers who need that level of protection the most.

The basic requirements for cloth face coverings are that the cloth needs to cover your nose and mouth and be snug enough to not have gaps on top, bottom, or sides. This can be a sewn handmade mask or something as simple as a bandana tied around the face, or the use of a neck gaiter or other scarf.

The big question though is why the change, why the recommendation after the CDC for so long held the stance that the public did not need to wear face coverings?

The basic answer is because we didn’t know enough about the SARs-CoV-2 virus (which causes COVID-19) and that it can be spread not just by those with symptoms,

but also those with no symptoms (asymptomatic), and by those who have yet to develop symptoms (presymptomatic).

Little children are taught to cover their mouth when they sneeze or cough. Every flu season you see messages about sneezing or coughing into your upper sleeve. With COVID-19, there is no immunity in the population, and healthcare facilities can only handle so many patients at a time, so by adding the face covering, it is another layer to help slow the spread of the virus between people.

When used properly and consistently, along with physical distancing and proper hand washing, we are all helping to slow and reduce the spread of the virus which causes COVID-19. When a person breathes, coughs, talks, or sneezes while wearing a face covering, it reduces the number of particles that go out into the air and protects those around you. When you wear a cloth face covering you do it to protect others.

Social norms are another important factor to consider. As summer progresses and things open up around the State we will begin to see more visitors. If local businesses encourage and support patrons wearing masks it will be the normal thing to do and people will be more likely to wear them.

If we all join together in wearing masks that will encourage others who come to our area to wear them as well. This is just one more tool we can use to protect our communities and help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

