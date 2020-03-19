Cleveland-Cliffs temporarily shuts down construction of HBI Project in Ohio, due to COVID-19 concerns

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced Thursday, following guidelines from the office of the Governor of Ohio regarding COVID-19 virus concerns, the company is temporarily shutting down construction activities at its hot-briquetted iron (HBI) project site in Toledo, Ohio.

Effective March 20th, all construction activity at the site will cease by the end of the business day. Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will re-start construction of the HBI plant as soon as feasible.

All other Cleveland-Cliffs iron ore mining and steelmaking facilities will remain in operation.