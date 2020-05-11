Cleveland Cliffs shares first quarter results

Cleveland Cliffs reported its first quarter results on Monday, May 11, during a conference call.

The company is recording a net loss of $49 Million during quarter one. This is in part due to closure and idling of many of its facilities, as automotive manufacturing has slowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company remains optimistic, with the promising acquisition of AK Steel in March. This adds steel and manufacturing revenue to Cliffs’ mining and pellet production.

For both parts of their business, the restart of auto manufacturing is key to their rebound.

“If the automotive manufacturers continue to restart production as planned, our operations will normalize throughout the balance of the second quarter, delivering products to our customers more reliably than before,” said Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs’ Chairman, President, and CEO.

Also in quarter two, Cliffs plans to restart construction of its hot briquetted iron facility in Toldeo, Ohio. This facility would make them the only HBI producer in the Great Lakes region.