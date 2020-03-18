Cleaning and disinfecting help prevent the spread of COVID-19

COVID-19 is spreading, but people still have the opportunity to reduce the impact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends social distancing, frequent hand washing, and cleaning and disinfecting.

Jason Fredy, President of SCI Cleaning & Maintenance in Marquette Township, says cleaning and disinfecting are two different things. “Cleaning is the removal of germs and debris from surfaces utilizing a cleaning chemical. Disinfecting is killing germs on surfaces utilizing EPA-registered disinfectant,” said Fredy. “The CDC is recommending cleaning surfaces followed by disinfecting.”

According to The New England Journal of Medicine, the virus is detectable anywhere from three hour to three days depending on the surface; lasting longest on plastics and stainless steel.

Frequently touched surfaces are to be cleaned and disinfected regularly. These include tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks.

“The big thing is to make sure you’re buying the correct product for the job you want to do. If you want to disinfect, buy a disinfectant. Make sure you read the label,” said Fredy.

The CDC says household bleach, alcohol solutions of at least 70% and most EPA-registered disinfectants should be effective at killing germs.

“The best thing to do, when you purchase the product, know what you’re buying. The contact time is to properly kill the germs,” explained Fredy. “Different products have different contact times requires the surface to remain wet for instance some are one minute, some are five minutes, some are ten minutes.”

Contact time can be found on the product label and company website.

If using bleach to disinfect, dilute it with water. It recommends using five tablespoons (1/3 cup) of bleach per gallon of water, or four teaspoons of bleach per quart of water.

Clorox, Lysol, Purell all produce various EPA-registered disinfectants approved for use against viral pathogens.

Checking the expiration date is also recommended to effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viral illnesses.