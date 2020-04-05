Marquette to close all city parks

The City of Marquette’s public parks will be closing within the next few days, according to an announcement from Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith in a Youtube video released Sunday morning.

“We have noticed a significant number of people congregating at city parks, the state park, and on the bike path,” Smith said.

The city bike path will remain open, but city workers will be installing signage reminding people to follow social distancing guidelines and remain six feet apart.

Mayor Smith recommended walking on a less busy street close to home and avoiding the bike path during the afternoon, when it is typically busier.

Mayor Smith also suggested that Marquette residents should wear homemade face masks in public areas such as the grocery store, as recommended by the CDC.

Negaunee and Escanaba also made the decision to close city parks last week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TV6 & Fox UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

