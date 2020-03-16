City of Marquette takes action to limit the spread of Covid-19

The city of Marquette is taking action to flatten the curve and help stop the spread of Covid-19. From Monday until at least April 9, all non-essential meetings through the city are canceled.

The only meetings that are still scheduled are City Commission meetings, and those will only be available through YouTube livestream. City Hall will remain open and staff will still be working, though many now remotely from home.

“I think anything we can do to help flatten that curve is important, and as I mentioned earlier, I'm comfortable that we can do that while still functioning as a city, and a community, and a society,” said Mike Angeli, Marquette city manager.

The Baraga gym and Lakeview arena are closed starting Monday, and anyone who needs to pay their bills to the city is urged to pay online or over the phone.

