City of Marquette provides an update on COVID-19 closures

Following Governor Whitmer’s announcement on Monday, partially opening retail stores and restaurants, we are providing an update on possible changes coming to the City of Marquette.

It is discussing changes that work in accordance to her plans, looking at the possibility of opening some parks within the city for more activities.

Officials have no plans to add more restrictive measures than what the Governor has put in place, saying that the responsibility for a safe re-opening of these businesses is in the hands of the citizens.

“A lot of it’s going to rest on you, enforcement is not something that I think we should be involved in. We’d like to leave it up to the individuals to just follow the rules the best they can, and try to make this a successful effort, as opposed to something that might set us back,” said Mike Angeli, City Manager of Marquette.

City Manager Angeli hopes any decisions changing current closures in Marquette would be made by Thursday.