City of Marquette announces coronavirus impacts on operations, events

As the story of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, the City of Marquette’s top priority remains the health, safety and welfare of residents in the community.

The City is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for residents, and the administration is currently monitoring the situation, partnering with Marquette County Emergency personnel and with state and local health officials on response efforts. With these priorities in mind, and while the landscape will certainly continue to shift, the City is taking the following actions at this time and will re-evaluate in the coming weeks.

Beginning Monday, March 16, Lakeview Arena and the Baraga Gym will be closed to the public.

All Lakeview Arena public programming, open skate and drop-in sessions are canceled for the remainder of the ice season, though previously scheduled private ice rentals will be honored through March 20. Arena tenants, including Superior Hockey, the Superior Watershed Partnership, the Noquemanon Trail Network, and Marquette Junior Hockey, will operate at their discretion, and should be contacted directly for further information.

All upcoming City Arts and Culture programming has been canceled.

Also beginning March 16, all non-essential Senior Center programming is canceled. This includes, but may not be limited to, exercise classes, congregate meals, bridge, cribbage, senior arts and Silver Sampler programs. The Marquette Senior center will remain open for social work, foot care and tax services and homemaking services will continue at this time.

All non-essential meetings and gatherings are canceled. This includes meetings of all City advisory boards and committees scheduled between now and April 6, unless the meetings are critical in nature. At present, the Planning Commission meeting set for March 17 and the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority meeting set for March 19 will still be held as scheduled. I f there are other meetings that are deemed critical in nature, City announcements will be sent at that time. This does not apply to City Commission meetings.

Finally, residents and City staff are urged to limit in-person interactions and to utilize remote – online and phone – options whenever possible. This includes City bill pay, which can be done by mail, through the drop box on the outside of City Hall, or via phone or online payment.

This situation is obviously fluid and City departments will continue to keep the public updated as information becomes available.