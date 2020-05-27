City of Marquette allows businesses to open outdoor seating

As businesses work to reopen, the city of Marquette is now allowing outdoor seating to help owners bring in more people while still allowing for social distance measures.

One of the businesses taking advantage of this opportunity is Drifa Brewing Company.

"We're pleased with the state's and city's response to the need for businesses to open outdoor seating. All restrictions have been basically lifted on businesses like ourselves who want to start an outdoor service area,” said David Gill, the President of the Board of Directors overseeing Drifa Brewing Company.

The grassy green field next to their building is empty. But come Tuesday, it'll be filled with picnic tables to help Drifa Brewing Company cater to even more customers while still staying socially distant.

"We're working as hard as we can to build picnic tables some large and some smaller so that we can space people out properly to enjoy beverages outside,” explained Gill.

Without the city's response to allowing outdoor seating, Gill says the brewing company would've died.

"50% capacity was one of the restrictions, but for us, it would've been even lower based on the small size of our tap room."

But with the help of their up-and-coming “beer garden”, Gill and others are optimistic they'll stay afloat.

"The more people that they can have eating then the better, and if we can offer them more space outside better for them and it should also be better for combatting the disease,” said Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli.

Angeli notes that businesses providing a food and beverage service on their own private property don't need a permit.

But if a business is using the city's sidewalk in the same manner, an outdoor permit is required.

In both instances, the fee will be waived.