2020 City of Marquette Art Week is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The City of Marquette's Art Week, originally scheduled for June 22-28, 2020, has been canceled.

The City of Marquette Arts and Culture Division announced the decision in a press release on Tuesday.

The press release also stated that like so many Marquette summer events, Art Week is a celebration of community, bringing large groups of people together.

Unfortunately, concerts, art receptions, workshops and community art projects simply would not be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City and Art Week partners will reschedule and postpone this year's featured performers and events until Art Week 2021.

In an effort to provide opportunities for creative expression, new community art projects will be announced shortly.

For more information contact the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center at 906-228-0472 or emails arts-culture@marquettemi.gov.