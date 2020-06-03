City of Ishpeming receives grant to help build new senior center

The City of Ishpeming has been awarded a grant to help build the city's new senior center.

The grant also includes the demolition of the old senior center.

Ishpeming City Manager, Craig Cugini, says the new senior center will be invaluable to the Marquette County community.

"This funding will allow us to construct a correct building that is capable of offering many different types of services to our seniors. It supports Ishpeming, but also six other townships on the west end of Marquette County and it will be a state-of-the-art facility,” Cugini said.

The grant also includes funding for a certified grant administrator to make sure the project is in compliance with grant guidelines.

A maintenance agreement for the new building has also been set between the city and the Commission on Aging. The agreement calls for both the city and the commission to donate to the fund yearly to cover any future maintenance costs.