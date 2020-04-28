City of Houghton closes sections of public parks amid COVID-19 concerns

The city of Houghton has closed some sections of their public parks.

Around the city, many play structures at parks have been fenced off for the time being due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. One of the primary reasons for the closure is to help encourage social distancing. The city is planning on keeping them closed until there is more information on sanitizing the structures to keep the community safe.

"We just wanted to take the safer route for the time being until we've got some better direction and better knowledge of what the best practices involving these structures is going to be moving forward," said Eric Waara, Houghton’s City Manager.

The city has opted to keep the skate park open but is monitoring it to see if effective social distancing measures are being observed.

