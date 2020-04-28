City of Gladstone receives grant to fix roads

The City of Gladstone received a federal grant through MDOT. The grant will be used to repair the road along Delta Avenue.

The City Manager estimates the cost of the project at $365,000. But thanks to the grant, the city will only pay $66,000.

“The last time we had a survey one of the number one things that came up is condition of the roads in town and so we’re trying to attack that pretty good this year between this project and the 9th Street project,” said Eric Buckman, City Manager for the City of Gladstone.

Both this project and the 9th Street project will renovate two miles of road and a half mile of alley ways.