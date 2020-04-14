City: Short-term rentals not allowed during stay home order

The City of Marquette is advising residents of a rental change during the Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Gov. Whitmer issued Executive order No. 2020-42 on April 9, 2020.

Item number 12 of this Executive Order states, “No one shall advertise or rent a short-term vacation property except as necessary to assist in housing a health care professional or volunteer aiding in the response to the COVID-19 crisis.”

All short-term advertising and use that does not comply with the Governor’s Executive Order must cease immediately.

Failure to comply will result in referral to the County Prosecutor for enforcement.

The Executive Order is available online by clicking here.