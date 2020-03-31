City Commission declares Marquette Moment each night at 6:30

With community efforts of support of all types popping up across the Upper Peninsula Marquette now has their own. Working remotely Monday night for their regular meeting, the City Commission declared the Marquette Moment. At 6:30 each night, residents are asked to come out to their front porch or the end of their driveway and wave to and check in on neighbors.

"The longer this goes on the more important it's going to be that we check in with each other whenever we can text message, phone calls, video calls and especially neighbors getting out and seeing each other while maintaining that appropriate social distance," said Marquette Mayor, Jenna Smith.

Similar inspiring movements like the Hearts for Hope Yooper Strong have been helping communities stay positive as we all deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

